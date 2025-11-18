Investigation launched into reports of ‘sniper tourism’ during siege of Sarajevo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched in Italy into allegations that foreign nationals paid to shoot at civilians during the siege of Sarajevo three decades ago, raising hopes for justice among survivors.

Around 11,000 civilians were killed by shelling and sniper fire from Bosnian Serb army positions on hills surrounding the besieged city during the 1992-95 war, which followed Bosnia's independence from Yugoslavia.

Milan prosecutors opened their probe, sources indicate, after local journalist and novelist Ezio Gavazzeni filed a legal complaint. He alleged Italians and other foreigners paid Bosnian Serb forces to engage in "sniper tourism," allowing them to shoot at civilians.

Gavazzeni said he had been inspired to look into the allegations after watching a 2022 documentary, "Sarajevo Safari", by Slovenian director Miran Zupanic.

Without providing any firm evidence, Gavazzeni said wealthy foreigners paid large sums of money to take part in the shooting trips. He said the Italians used to meet in the city of Trieste before travelling to Belgrade, where Bosnian Serb soldiers escorted them to the hills overlooking Sarajevo.

Opening an investigation is a formality in Italy when such a legal complaint is filed, and no individual suspects have been named. But some Sarajevo residents welcomed the investigation even though it reopened old wounds.

open image in gallery Military memorabilia from 1992-1995 war are displayed in a tunnel used during the siege in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Monday, April 4, 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"I am completely shocked," said Muamer Kalic, a Sarajevo University professor who spent all the war in Sarajevo.

"These are planetary disasters, and those who admired or financed that should, at the very least, face hanging or life imprisonment."

Bosnian Serb wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic and his military commander Ratko Mladic were jailed for life for war crimes and crimes against humanity, but many Sarajevo residents want others brought to justice.

Former Sarajevo Mayor Benjamina Karic said she hoped news of the Milan prosecutors' investigation would pave the way to Bosnian state prosecutors opening an investigation into former Bosnian Serb army commanders and individuals over the siege.

"As a child who grew up and survived the siege of Sarajevo...I have special emotions about this case and truly want to believe the investigation will be initiated," said Karic.

open image in gallery Words reading ‘in 1425 days over 11000 was killed’ are displayed on the city hall in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Monday, April 4, 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In a statement to Reuters, the Bosnian state prosecutor's office said it had not been contacted by the Milan prosecutors.

The Milan prosecutors have not commented on the case.

Edin Subasic, a retired Bosnian army intelligence officer who featured in Zupanic's documentary, said he learnt of the allegations that foreigners paid to shoot at civilians in 1993 from the testimony of a captured Bosnian Serb army soldier.

"It attracted our attention because it was extraordinary to have civilians with hunting rifles and highly sophisticated equipment on the battlefield," Subasic told Reuters.

Subasic said Bosnian army intelligence had forwarded the allegations at the time to an Italian military intelligence agency.