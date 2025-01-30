Salwan Momika: Iraqi man who carried out Quran burnings in Sweden shot dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iraqi man Salwan Momika, who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden, has died, a court in Stockholm said on Thursday.

Swedish media reported that Momika was killed in a shooting in a nearby city.

The 38-year-old had staged several burnings and desecrations of Islam's holy book in Sweden.

Videos of the Quran burnings received worldwide publicity and raised anger and criticism in several Muslim nations, leading to riots and unrest in many places.

Swedish authorities allowed his demonstrations, citing freedom of speech, but his actions raised alarm among government and security officials who warned they could make Sweden a target for Islamic extremists.

Momika previously said he didn't want to put Sweden at risk but was exercising his right to criticise Islam under freedom of speech.

He was under investigation by Swedish authorities for incitement against ethnic groups in Sweden.

open image in gallery Salwan Momika outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on 20 July, 2023 ( TT NYHETSBYRAN )

The Stockholm District Court said a verdict scheduled on Thursday in a trial in which Momika was a defendant was postponed because one of the defendants had died.

Court documents and the judge in the case, Göran Lundahl, confirmed that the deceased was Momika, Swedish news agency TT reported.

Police said they were alerted to a shooting Wednesday night in Sodertalje, near Stockholm, and found a man with gunshot wounds. He later died, and a preliminary murder investigation was opened.

Broadcaster SVT reported, without naming sources, that the victim was Momika.

In October last year, Momika’s residence permit was withdrawn by Sweden though his deportation was put on hold due to dangers to his life in Iraq.

Sweden’s Migration Agency made the decision after determining Momika had provided false information in his application for asylum, Swedish broadcaster TV4 reported at the time. Momika had been granted a residence permit in 2021.