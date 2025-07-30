Two British brothers, 11 and 13, drown on Spanish beach
The boy’s dad was rescued from the water in Salou
Two British brothers, aged 11 and 13, have drowned on a beach along Spain's north-eastern coast.
Emergency services were called to Llarga beach in Salou, near Tarragona, shortly after 8.45pm local time on Tuesday evening, Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency confirmed.
Their father, who had also entered the water, was rescued alive by the services.
Local police, medical and fire services all attended the incident, while a team of psychologists were also at the scene to assist the victims’ family.
Catalonia's Civil Protection said in a statement: "Two brothers, of British nationality and aged 11 and 13, drowned this evening on the Llarga beach in Salou (Tarragona).
“The father of the minors, who had also entered the water, was rescued alive.
"These are the 15th and 16th fatalities on Catalan beaches since the summer campaign officially began on June 15, a figure that already exceeds by five those registered in the same period last summer (11).
"The emergency telephone number 112 received the warning at 8.47pm. Seven land units of the Medical Emergency System (SEM) intervened in the incident, as well as a team of psychologists activated by the same service to assist the relatives."
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of two British children who have died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”