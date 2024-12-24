US-sanctioned Russian ship sinks in Mediterranean after explosion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A US-sanctioned Russian cargo ship sank in the Mediterranean Sea overnight after an explosion ripped through the engine room, Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed.

Two members of the Ursa Major are still missing after 14 crew were rescued and brought to Spain on Tuesday morning following the blast.

Video footage showed the 466ft ship heavily swaying with its stern much lower down in the water as it passed between Spain and Algeria.

The boat’s operator Oboronlogistika - which was sanctioned by the US treasury in 2022 for links to the Russian military - previously said it was en route to the Russian port of Vladivostok carrying cranes.

However, the company did not comment on the explosion. The Russian foreign ministry did not say what caused the engine room blast.

open image in gallery The Ursa Major is pictured during a monitoring operation conducted by the Portuguese Navy ( Portuguese Navy/AFP via Getty Im )

Russia’s embassy in Spain was cited by the state RIA news agency as saying it was looking into the circumstances of the sinking and was in touch with the authorities in Spain.

The ship left St Petersburg on 11 December and was last seen sending a signal at around 10pm on Monday between Algeria and Spain where it sank, according to ship tracking data.

It was in the same area of the Mediterranean as another sanctioned Russian ship, Sparta, when it ran into trouble and the two ships had been spotted heading through the English Channel last week, reportedly under escort.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) reported that the Sparta was heading to Russia’s naval base on the Syrian coast at Tartous to move military equipment out of Syria after the downfall of Bashar al-Assad.

open image in gallery The ship left St Petersburg on 11 December and was last seen sending a signal at around 10pm on Monday between Algeria and Spain where it sank, according to ship tracking data ( Sky )

A Kremlin official said on Monday that Russia was in contact with Syria’s new rulers on the future of its two military facilities, at both diplomatic and military level.

Ursa Major’s owner Oboronlogistika has been heavily involved in transporting cargo to Tartous, Syria, in the past.

Syrian bases and the port of Tartus have become critical to Moscow’s operations in the Mediterranean and Africa and the fall of Assad has given the Kremlin an intense logistical headache.

Russian operations in countries like Libya, Mali, Central African Republic and Burkina Faso have relied heavily on the port and on the Khmeimim air base as a way station and refuelling stop.