German and Swedish fighter jets track Russian plane over Baltic Sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German and Swedish fighter jets were scrambled on Sunday to intercept and monitor a Russian surveillance aircraft operating unannounced over the Baltic Sea, military officials have confirmed.

Two Swedish Gripen and two German Eurofighter jets were deployed into international airspace to track the Russian IL-20 reconnaissance plane. The aircraft had been flying without providing a flight path or establishing radio contact, according to air force officials from both countries.

The monitoring operation concluded without incident, taking place as NATO and European Union member states maintain heightened alert for Russian military and reconnaissance activities in and around their airspace.

On Friday, three Russian fighter aircraft entered Estonia’s airspace without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said. That happened just over a week after NATO planes downed Russian drones over Poland and heightened fears that the war in Ukraine could spill over.

open image in gallery A still photo published by Swedish armed forces that it says shows a Russian mig-31 fighter jet that took part in the violation of Estonian airspace. Swedens military says the image was taken over the Baltic sea after the Russian aircraft left Estonian airspace ( via REUTERS )

"Today, (Swedish) JAS 39 Gripens and (German) Eurofighters were scrambled over the South Baltic Sea, identifying and monitoring a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace," the Swedish air force said on its X account.

The German Luftwaffe said its jets had initially followed the Russian plane before handing off monitoring to the fighters from NATO ally Sweden, and then returning to Rostock-Laage airfield in northern Germany.

On Saturday UK fighter jets embarked on their first Nato policing mission over Poland since Russian violations of the country’s airspace – by patrolling the area where 19 drones were shot down earlier this month.

The Government announced it would provide further air defence over the eastern European nation – with RAF Typhoons setting off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Friday night.

Seen very much as a defensive mission by those on board, the fighter jets, which were given the call signs “chaos 1-1” and “chaos 1-2”, policed the skies close to Belarusian and Russian airspace.

Nothing significant was reported from the UK’s first Nato “Eastern Sentry” operation.