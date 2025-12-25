Poland intercepts Russian plane as foreign objects enter airspace
Comes as Putin wishes Trump a Merry Christmas
Polish fighter jets have intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft operating near its airspace over the Baltic Sea, the country's army confirmed on Thursday. The incident comes as nations on NATO's eastern flank remain on high alert for potential airspace incursions.
This follows September's violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian military jets for 12 minutes, just days after over 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace.
"This morning, over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, Polish fighter jets intercepted, visually identified, and escorted from their area of responsibility a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying near the borders of Polish airspace," the army said.
It also said that at night, objects were observed entering Polish airspace from the direction of Belarus.
"After detailed analysis, it was determined that these were most likely smuggling balloons, moving in accordance with the wind direction and speed," the army said. It added that part of the airspace over northeast Poland's Podlaskie region, which borders Belarus, was temporarily closed to civilian traffic to ensure security.
On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin wished U.S. President Donald Trump a Merry Christmas and sent him a congratulatory message, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin is not expected to speak with Trump on Thursday, no such call is scheduled, he added.
Meanwhile, The Ukrainian military hit Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region with Storm Shadow missiles, causing multiple explosions, the General Staff said on Thursday.
The General Staff said in a statement on the Telegram app that the Novoshakhtinsk refinery was one of the largest oil products suppliers in southern Russia and is involved in supplying Russian troops.
