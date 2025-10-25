Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nato has been forced to scramble jets in response to Russian violations of Lithuania’s airspace.

Two Russian military aircraft, an Su-30 fighter jet and an II-78 refuelling tanker, flew over the Nato member state on Thursday for approximately 18 seconds, prompting a formal reaction from the alliance. They were possibly on a refuelling training mission when they flew 700m (0.43 miles) at 1500 GMT, the military said.

“I strongly condemn the violation of Lithuanian airspace by the fighter jet and transport plane of the Russian Federation from a Kaliningrad region site,” Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement.

“This is a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania,” he added on X. “Once again, it confirms the importance of strengthening European air defence readiness.”

Spanish Eurofighter Typhoons were deployed to deal with the incident ( AP )

Russia’s defence ministry has denied the incident and said none of its Su-30 jets training in the Kaliningrad region violated the territory of any country. The Russian province is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.

Nato’s Baltic Air Policing scrambled Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets that were patrolling the area in response. It deployed aircraft to the Lithuanian airbase of Siauliai as part of its Operation Eastern Sentry.

A Nato official said that the swift response demonstrated its “readiness to respond to any developments and ability to ensure the safety of the alliance’s airspace”.

Lithuania summoned Russia’s top diplomat to issue a stern protest after the incident. It has informed the alliance, European Union allies and the North Atlantic Council of the episode, the country’s foreign ministry said.

“This incident once again shows that Russia is behaving like a terrorist state, disregarding international law and the security of neighbouring countries,” Lithuanian prime minister Inga Ruginiene said on Facebook.

“Lithuania is safe. Together with our allies, we look after and will defend every centimetre of our country.”

The latest incursion follows a spate of similar events, starting with more than 20 Russian drones entering Poland last month, prompting its foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, to request that a no-fly zone be implemented.

Former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of Nato, General Sir Richard Shirreff, told The Independent that he believes the incursion was a “deliberate attack to probe Nato defences”, adding that if Russia “smells weakness” it will persist in its aggression: “Nato has to respond with real strength.”

Nine days later, Russia’s military jets were accused of violating Estonia’s airspace for 12 minutes on 19 September. Russia denied its planes entered the country and accused Estonia of purposefully inflaming tensions between Russia and Europe.

Violations were also alleged to have taken place in Romania, as training drills got underway in Belarus. Denmark later accused Russia of encroaching on its airspace, which Russia has denied.