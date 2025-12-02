Russian-flagged tanker ‘attacked off Turkish coast’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian-flagged tanker carrying sunflower oil has reportedly been attacked off the Turkish coast, though its 13 crew members are unharmed, Turkey's maritime authority confirmed on Tuesday.

The vessel, MIDVOLGA-2, reported the incident 80 miles (130km) from the Turkish coastline.

It did not request assistance, proceeding instead towards Turkey’s Sinop port, the Maritime Affairs Directorate stated on X. Broadcaster NTV suggested the attack involved a kamikaze drone.

A Turkish official, asked about the incident, said “the necessary messages were conveyed to the relevant parties, including Ukrainian authorities”, without elaborating any further.

This follows an incident last Friday that saw Ukrainian naval drones hit two tankers sanctioned by Ukraine and some of its Western allies in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets, as Kyiv tried to pile pressure on Russia’s vast oil industry.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan declared on Monday that attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea were unacceptable, as he sent a warning out to “all related sides”.

Erdogan’s comments came shortly after he met with Pope Leo XIV as they discussed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

open image in gallery Erdogan met with Pope Leo to discuss the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza recently ( AP )

Pope Leo insisted Turkey has an “important role” to play in both conflicts and expressed hope that there would be further dialogue in a bid to achieve a ceasefire.

Pope Leo subsequently travelled from Turkey to Lebanon for more discussions, with his visit to the Middle East nation set to conclude on Tuesday.

Turkey, a Nato member, has maintained ties with both Kyiv and Moscow during the ongoing war, providing military aid to Ukraine but not joining Western sanctions on Russia.

Ankara has consistently offered to host peace talks, as it shares maritime borders with Russia and Ukraine, and stressed the importance of Black Sea navigational safety.