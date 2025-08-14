Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WhatsApp has accused Russia of attempting to block its services, asserting that Moscow's actions are a direct response to the messaging app's commitment to secure, encrypted communication for its users.

The Meta-owned platform vowed to persist in making its end-to-end encrypted services accessible within Russia.

"WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people," the company stated.

It added: "We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia."

In addition, Russia has begun imposing restrictions on certain Telegram and WhatsApp calls, alleging that the foreign-owned platforms have failed to provide information to law enforcement concerning fraud and terrorism cases.

Reports that calls were being disrupted in WhatsApp and Telegram appeared in Russian media earlier this week, with users complaining about calls not going through or not being able to hear each other speak.

According to Russian media monitoring service Mediascope, WhatsApp in July was the most popular platform in Russia, with over 96 million monthly users. Telegram, with more than 89 million users, came a close second.

Telegram, for its part, stated its moderators employ AI tools to monitor public sections of its platform, removing millions of malicious messages daily.

"Telegram actively combats harmful use of its platform including calls for sabotage or violence and fraud," Telegram said in a statement.

Both platforms had their run-ins with the Russian authorities in the past. The Kremlin tried to block Telegram between 2018-20 but failed.

Russia has clashed with foreign tech platforms for several years over content and data storage in a simmering dispute that intensified after Moscow's sent its army into Ukraine in February 2022, with critics saying that Russia is trying to expand its control over the country's internet space.

Over the years, they have adopted restrictive laws and banned websites and platforms that won’t comply. Technology has been perfected to monitor and manipulate online traffic.