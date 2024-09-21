✕ Close Related: Ukraine’s attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated from Krasnodar, Russia, as Ukraine launched dozens of drones over the border.

Russia evacuated 1,200 residents from the region as Vladimir Putin’s troops were forced to down 18 Ukrainian drones overnight, Krasnodar’s governor said.

It comes as Moscow fired 108 deadly glide bombs - KABs - at Ukrainian positions on Friday, Kyiv authorities said.

They are old-fashioned “iron” aerial bombs of the sort that were dropped by bombers during the Second World War.

In Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, a 12-year-old boy was killed alongside two elderly women after a separate Russian overnight missile attack.

“Again, a terrifying enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih. In the middle of the night, when the city slept,” the city’s governor Serhiy Lysak said.

The two women killed in the attack were 75 and 79. Mr Lysak also said two buildings were destroyed and 20 more were damaged.

It comes after leaked documents revealed more than 70,000 Russian soldiers have died since the invasion began in February 2022.