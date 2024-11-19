Watch live: Ukrainians light 1,000 candles to mark 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion
Watch live as Kyiv residents light 1,000 candles and pray at the Motherland Monument to mark 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The Kremlin marked the anniversary of the invasion by lowering the threshold at which Russian forces could use nuclear weapons.
Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.
It came as Sir Keir Starmer declared that the UK’s commitment to Ukraine remains “ironclad” and foreign secretary David Lammy warned that the UK will “never let up” in backing the country.
Mr Lammy, who spoke at a UN Security Council session on Monday, warned that faith in international law may “never return” unless the Russian president fails.
It comes after speculation that the UK could follow the US after Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to strike sites in Russia after months of pressure from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
