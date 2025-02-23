Ukraine hit with largest drone attack of the war as Zelensky warns of aerial terror

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine‘s air force said that Russia launched 267 drones in an overnight attack, the largest of the war so far.

It said that 138 of the drones were downed and another 119 disappeared from radars after being jammed by electronic warfare, adding that Russia also launched three ballistic missiles. Damage was reported in five regions of Ukraine.

Moscow has launched near-nightly massed drone attacks at Ukraine for months, seeking to exhaust air defences.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russia launched more than 200 drones in an overnight attack, as he condemned Russia’s ‘aerial terror’ and called for unity among Ukraine’s allies.

“Every day, our people stand against aerial terror,” he wrote on X.

“On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Russia launched 267 attack drones against Ukraine, the largest attack since Iranian drones began striking Ukrainian cities and villages.”

Zelenskiy said that in total, nearly 1,150 attack drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 35 missiles of various types, were launched by Russia at Ukraine in the past week.

open image in gallery Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire at the drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 21 ( REUTERS )

The president thanked those operating Ukraine’s air defences, and called on the country’s foreign allies to stand united to secure a “just and lasting peace”.

“This is achievable through the unity of all partners, we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Russia’s Defence Ministry said that its forces had taken control of the villages of Ulakly and Novoandriivka in Ukraine‘s eastern Donetsk region.

Kyiv and its European allies have been unnerved by new U.S. President Donald Trump verbally attacking Zelenskiy last week, as well as by a meeting between U.S. and Russian delegations in Riyadh to which Ukraine was not invited.