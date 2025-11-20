Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian “spy ship” is lurking near British waters where it directed lasers at UK military pilots who were surveilling its activities, the defence secretary has said.

Royal Navy frigates and RAF P-8 planes had been deployed to monitor the Yantar vessel, which is designed for gathering intelligence, when the Russians directed the lasers at the planes.

Defence secretary John Healey said Britain “is ready” to respond, with “military options” drawn up if the ship heads south, in a warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He told a Westminster press conference: “My message to Russia and to Putin is this: we see you. We know what you’re doing. And if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready.”

But what is the Yantar vessel – and what is it doing near British territory?

The Yantar, a ‘research’ ship

Yantar is a special-purpose vessel built by the Russian Navy’s secretive Main Directorate of Underwater Research (GUGI), an element of Russia’s armed forces – although it reports directly to the Ministry of Defence.

Its objective, according to the Council on Geostrategy, a non-profit think tank based in Westminster, London, is to operate submarines that can gather intelligence on the deep sea, allowing possible sabotage of underwater cables.

open image in gallery Defence secretary John Healey called the Yantar’s actions ‘deeply dangerous’ ( Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright )

The ship, which was launched in 2012 and commissioned for work in 2015, is 107.8m (354 ft) long and can reach a speed of 15knots (28kph).

It has since been spotted carrying out operations near the Caribbean islands, Brazil, Norway, Greenland, the Mediterranean and Ireland, among other areas.

In January, Yantar was spotted near British waters, with Mr Healey describing it as “another example of growing Russian aggression”.

What is Yantar doing?

When Yantar approached British waters in January, Mr Healey said the ship was used for mapping the UK’s critical water infrastructure.

On Wednesday, he echoed those comments.

“It is part of a Russian fleet designed to put and hold our undersea infrastructure and those of our allies at risk,” he said.

“It isn’t just a naval operation. It’s part of a Russian programme driven by what they call the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, or GUGI, and this is designed to have capabilities which can undertake surveillance in peacetime and sabotage in conflict.”

The UK and Nato allies are increasingly concerned about the risk Moscow poses to offshore cables, pipelines and other infrastructure critical to internet connectivity.

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian spy ship Yantar operating on the edge of UK waters ( Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright )

Use of lasers an ‘escalation’, warns expert

The Yantar directed lasers at two RAF planes, in a move described by Mr Healey as “deeply dangerous”.

“Anything that impedes, disrupts or puts at risk pilots in charge of British military planes is deeply dangerous,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve had this action from Yantar directed against the British RAF – we take it extremely seriously.”

Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow at American security think tank the Atlantic Council, told BBC Radio 4’s World at One that it was an “escalation for sure”.

She added: “Essentially, you do it to impede the pilots from doing their work. We don’t know exactly how strong the lasers were, but even if they didn’t blind the pilots, it was provocative.”

open image in gallery The ship directed lasers at an RAF P-8 aircraft ( Getty )

Is Britain vulnerable?

Mr Healey has sought to reassure the British public and warn off Moscow, saying that “if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready”.

Attacks on undersea cables could cause “catastrophic disruption” to the financial and communications systems Britons rely on, the National Security Strategy committee warned in a September report.

The Yantar has been within the UK’s exclusive economic zone, which extends up to 200 nautical miles – about 230 miles – offshore, but has been on the edge of Britain’s territorial waters, within 12 nautical miles (13.8 miles) from the coast.

But Dr Sidharth Kaushal, an expert in maritime technology at the RUSI think tank, told Sky News the undersea cables near the UK are relatively redundant, but warned the pipelines delivering gas could be more vulnerable to attack.

“I think in some ways the pipeline network is far more fragile because there we are more reliant on a handful of critical pipelines,” he said.