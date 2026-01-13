Russia opens criminal investigation into deaths of babies at Siberian hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the deaths of nine babies at a Siberian maternity hospital over the country's New Year holidays, officials said Tuesday.

The newborns died at Maternity Hospital No. 1 in the city of Novokuznetsk in southwestern Siberia, Russia's Investigative committee said, confirming that it had opened a case on charges of causing death by negligence.

Most of the babies were premature and all were battling severe intrauterine infections passed between mother and baby, the local health ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

It said that 234 children had been born at the hospital between Dec. 1 and Jan. 11, with 17 babies considered to be in a serious condition in the hospital's intensive care unit.

"Of the 17 infants in a critical condition, 16 of them were premature, including those with extremely low birth weight. All 17 had a severe intrauterine infection," the health ministry statement said. "Unfortunately, nine children did not survive."

The hospital's head doctor, Vitaly Kheraskov, has been suspended from his post while the investigation is ongoing, Gov. Ilya Seredyuk said Tuesday.

The speaker for Russia's upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, described the infants' deaths as not only an irreparable loss for families, but a "tragedy for the state," which has worked unsuccessfully to boost Russia's falling birth rate in recent years.

"All of the right lessons must be taken from this tragedy. Conclusions must be made at a federal level. It must never be repeated," she said in a statement.