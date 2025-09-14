Ukraine ramps up drone strikes on Russian oil facilities in latest attack
Ukrainian drones have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, sparking a fire
A significant Russian oil refinery was reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones overnight, sparking a fire, according to confirmations from both Russian officials and Ukraine’s military.
The attack on the Kirishi refinery, located in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, marks the latest in a series of Ukrainian assaults on Russian oil infrastructure.
Kyiv asserts these strikes are aimed at disrupting Moscow’s war efforts. Operated by Russian oil major Surgutneftegas, the facility boasts a substantial annual output of nearly 17.7 million metric tons of crude, equivalent to 355,000 barrels per day.
Ukraine’s General Staff reported explosions and a fire at the Kirishi refinery, sharing a photograph purportedly showing a blaze against the night sky.
Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed three drones were intercepted in the Kirishi area, with falling debris igniting the fire.
He stated no injuries occurred and the blaze was extinguished. The incident underscores the increasing role of drones as a pivotal weapon for both sides in the conflict, now in its fourth year.
Concerns about the war extending beyond Ukraine’s borders were recently heightened when multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland, prompting NATO to scramble fighter jets.
Russian officials have yet to comment on the full consequences of the strike.
Russia remains the world’s second largest oil exporter, but a seasonal rise in demand and sustained Ukrainian drone strikes have caused gasoline shortages in recent weeks.
Gas stations have run dry in some regions of the country, with motorists waiting in long lines and officials resorting to rationing or cutting off sales altogether.
To try to ease the shortage, Russia has paused gasoline exports, with officials Wednesday declaring a full ban until Sept. 30 and a partial ban affecting traders and intermediaries until Oct. 31.