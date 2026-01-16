Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Kremlin said Russia considers Greenland to be Danish territory, as Donald Trump refuses to back down over his repeated threats against a Nato ally.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation was “extraordinary” from the perspective of international law, despite Moscow itself having been repeatedly accused of breaching international law with its deadly invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

“On the other hand, given that President Trump is in Washington ... he himself has said that international law is not a priority for him,” Peskov added.

Trump threatened new tariffs against those who oppose his Greenland plans on Friday, after European allies rallied around Denmark by sending a small number of troops to the territory.

open image in gallery Moscow’s position is that Greenland belongs to Denmark ( AFP/Getty )

Denmark’s foreign minister emerged from a summit at the White House this week saying there remained a “fundamental disagreement” on the issue.

The Trump administration argues that the territory is key to security in the Arctic, and charges Denmark with not having done enough to protect it.

The US president has not ruled out the use of force to take it, just as Copenhagen maintains it is not for sale.

Trump's special envoy to Greenland said he planned to visit the territory in March, and that he believed a deal could be done.

“I do believe that there's a deal that should and will be made once this plays out,” Jeff Landry told Fox News in an interview on Friday.

“The president is serious. I think he's laid the markers down. He's told Denmark what he's looking for”.

European nations this week sent small numbers of military personnel to the island at Denmark's request. The White House said it was unlikely to make a difference.

open image in gallery The HDMS Knud Rasmussen of the Royal Danish Navy patrols near Nuuk, Greenland, on Thursday ( AP )

“I don't think troops in Europe impact the president's decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the takeover rhetoric undermined Nato and played into the hands of its main adversaries, Russia and China.

“I know there are real, deep concerns here in Denmark and in Greenland. These concerns are understandable when trust is shaken. But I believe saner heads will prevail,” she said.

“And I believe that because institutions are already acting. On both sides of the aisle in Congress, there is overwhelming support for Nato and for the US-Danish relationship.”

Cabinet ministers from Denmark and Greenland met on Friday to discuss the island's preparedness, they said in a joint statement.

Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland in 2019 during his first term, but faces opposition in Washington, including from within his own party.