Russia kicks out another diplomat amid ‘spy mania’ claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has expelled a German diplomat on Thursday, accusing Berlin of "spy mania" and retaliating for what it claims was the "groundless" removal of a Russian envoy last month.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed it had summoned the head of the German Embassy in Moscow to issue a formal protest over Berlin's treatment of the Russian diplomat.

Moscow vehemently denied Germany's accusation that the expelled Russian diplomat had been involved in espionage, labelling it "false" and "a low-level provocation".

A statement from the ministry asserted: "It was emphasised that the unsubstantiated accusations of espionage brought against him by the official Berlin authorities are completely groundless and fabricated in the spirit of the 'spy mania' being whipped up in Germany by the German authorities."

In response, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking during a trip to Brunei, criticised Moscow for resorting to "unjustified retaliatory measures instead of diplomacy."

"The expulsion of a German diplomat from Russia is completely unfounded and totally unacceptable," he said, adding: "We reserve the right to take further action."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking during a trip to Brunei, criticised Moscow for resorting to "unjustified retaliatory measures instead of diplomacy." ( Associated Press )

Wadephul said the diplomat in question had been a member of the German Embassy's military attache staff.

Security services across Europe have warned of a growing threat from Russian intelligence agencies seeking to deter Western powers from helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

On Monday, Britain also expelled a Russian diplomat in what it said was a reciprocal move after Moscow last month expelled a British diplomat, accusing them of being an undeclared spy.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed that Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin had been summoned to explain what it described as an "unprovoked and unjustified" decision by Russia.

The FCDO further stated it would not "stand for intimidation of British embassy staff", accusing Russia of attempting to "deter our support for Ukraine" through its actions.

Moscow’s foreign ministry said it acted after receiving information “regarding the affiliation of a diplomatic employee at the embassy with the British secret service”.

According to a translation of a post on its Telegram channel, the ministry said it had summoned British charge d’affaires Danae Dholakia to lodge a “strong protest” and inform her the diplomat was being expelled.

The ministry did not identify the diplomat, but said he must leave Russia within two weeks.