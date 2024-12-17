Watch live: Police swarm Moscow after Russian general killed in Ukraine-claimed attack
Watch live from Moscow as police surround the scene of a bomb explosion that killed a senior Russian general on Tuesday, 17 December.
Igor Kirillov was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, around 7km (4miles) southeast of the Kremlin.
His assistant was also killed, a Russian investigative committee said.
Photographs posted on Russian Telegram channels showed a shattered entrance to a building littered with rubble and two bodies lying in the blood-stained snow.
Intelligence sources in Kyiv have claimed that Ukrainian security services killed Kirillov, who was chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.
His death came a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged Kirillov with the use of banned chemical weapons in the Ukraine.
Kirillov was sanctioned by Britain in October, along with the nuclear protection forces for using riot control agents and multiple reports of the use of the toxic choking agent chloropicrin on the battlefield.
“Russia’s cruel and inhumane tactics on the battlefield are abhorrent and I will use the full arsenal of powers at my disposal to combat Russia’s malign activity,” foreign secretary David Lammy had said in October.
The UK had flagged the use of “barbaric” chemical weapons in the Ukraine battlefield while sanctioning Kirillov and said, “Russian forces have openly admitted to using hazardous chemical weapons on the battlefield, with widespread use of riot control agents and multiple reports of the use of the toxic choking agent chloropicrin – first deployed on the battlefields of WW1.”
