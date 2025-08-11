Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Finnish authorities have announced charges against the captain and two senior officers of a Russia-linked vessel, following damage to undersea cables between Finland and Estonia last year.

In a statement, the Finnish deputy prosecutor general confirmed that charges of aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications have been brought against the captain, first officer, and second officer of the Eagle S oil tanker. Their identities have not been disclosed, and the statement noted their denial of the allegations.

Investigators allege the vessel dragged its anchor on 25 December, causing damage to the Estlink-2 power cable and vital communication links connecting Finland and Estonia. The Kremlin had previously denied any involvement in the damage to the critical infrastructure, which supplies power and communications to thousands across Europe.

The Eagle S is flagged in the Cook Islands but has been described by Finnish customs officials and the European Union’s executive commission as part of Russia’s shadow fleet of fuel tankers. Those are aging vessels with obscure ownership, acquired to evade Western sanctions amid the war in Ukraine and operating without Western-regulated insurance.

For the West, such incidents are believed to be part of widespread sabotage attacks in Europe allegedly linked to Moscow following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The undersea cables and pipelines that crisscross one of the busiest shipping lanes in Europe link Nordic, Baltic and central European countries. They promote trade, energy security and, in some cases, reduce dependence on Russian energy resources.

Monday's statement alleges that “the Eagle S, which left Russia’s Ust-Luga with a cargo of oil products, is suspected of cutting five submarine cables in the Gulf of Finland by dragging its anchor on the seabed for about 90 kilometers (56 miles)."

Prosecutors said the owners of the cables have suffered a total of at least 60 million euros ($69.7 million) in repair costs.

“The disruption of electricity transmission and telecommunications cables with very high transmission capacity is also suspected to have caused a serious risk to energy supply and telecommunications in Finland, although services could be secured by using alternative connections,” the statement said.

It added that the defendants "consider that Finland lacks jurisdiction in the case, as the locations of the cable damages are outside Finnish territorial waters.”

The damage to the Estlink 2, which can provide about half of Estonia's electricity needs in winter, did not disrupt service, although it drove up energy prices in the Baltic nations. The cable is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) long and reaches 90 meters (295 feet) at its deepest point.