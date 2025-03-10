Russia expels two British diplomats over accusations of spying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moscow has accused two British diplomats of spying and ordered their expulsion within a fortnight, further straining relations with Europe even as discussions to mend ties with the United States continue.

The British embassy has yet to respond to the allegations.

It has in the past rejected similar accusations against British diplomats in Moscow.

The expulsions mark the first instance of Western diplomats being ousted from Russia since Moscow and Washington initiated talks to rebuild staff levels at their respective embassies, which have been reduced by reciprocal expulsions.

This effort was part of President Donald Trump's attempt to improve relations with the Kremlin, a move that has caused concern among European allies.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, similar expulsions have significantly hampered the operations of Russian embassies in the West and Western missions in Russia.

Russia's Federal Security Service said that the two diplomats provided false information to gain entry into Russia.

They were found to be conducting "intelligence and subversive work" that threatened Russian security, it said.

The British embassy in Moscow ( PA Archive )

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned a representative from the British embassy.

Britain's continued support of Ukraine's military and Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent statements about putting British boots on the ground and planes in the air in Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping force have angered Moscow.

Russian police in February opened a criminal investigation into an alleged assault on a freelance journalist by a person believed to be an employee of the British embassy, an allegation London dismissed as "an interference operation" designed to intimidate legitimate diplomats.

The 23-year-old journalist claimed that she had suffered “physical and moral injury” in the alleged assault, at Vnukovo airport in Moscow.

She had been attempting to interview British diplomats who were arriving at the airport, Russia’s Interior Ministry said.

"While the journalist was performing her professional duties, an unknown man, presumably an employee of the British Embassy in the Russian Federation, who was meeting the delegation, pushed her, causing the girl to lose her balance," the ministry said.

The British embassy had ignored a police request to identify the alleged offender and provide information about his diplomatic status, it said.

That announcement came a day after Britain announced it was expelling a Russian diplomat in retaliation for Moscow throwing out a British diplomat last November.

Relations between Britain and Russia have plunged to post-Cold War lows since the start of the Ukraine war.

Britain has joined successive waves of sanctions against Russia and provided arms to Ukraine.