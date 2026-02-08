Several injured as teen with knife go on stabbing spree in Russian university

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Students were among at least six people injured after a teenager went on a stabbing spree at a university dormitory in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy, armed with a knife, entered a dormitory at the State Medical University in Ufa on Saturday and began attacking students, according to reports. The teen reportedly shouted nationalist slogans and drew a Nazi symbol.

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," Russia's interior ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk told the news website RTVI. The suspect was admitted to a local children’s hospital in a serious condition.

Authorities in Ufa, about 1,200km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident. At least four people injured in the attack were rushed to the hospital and one is believed to be in a critical state. Indian students are among those injured.

"An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured," the Indian embassy in Moscow said.

The embassy said it was in touch with the authorities and "the officials from the consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students".

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, saying “there was blood all around”, as Ren TV broadcast footage showing the injured being ferried to hospital in ambulance vans.

According to the local Baza channel, the suspect belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit. More than 30,000 Indian students were estimated to be studying in Russia across universities, according to the Economic Times.