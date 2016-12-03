Russia outlaws Amnesty International in latest crackdown on opposition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has outlawed Amnesty International, designating it an "undesirable organisation" and criminalising involvement with the human rights group in the country.

This move, announced Monday by the Russian Prosecutor General’s office, further intensifies the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent, which has escalated dramatically since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The ban effectively shuts down Amnesty’s operations within Russia and threatens anyone cooperating with or supporting the organisation with prosecution.

This latest addition brings Russia's list of "undesirable organizations" to 223 entities, a roster that includes prominent independent news outlets and rights groups such as US government-funded broadcaster RFE/RL and Greenpeace. Russian citizens face up to five years in prison for working with or funding these banned groups.

open image in gallery Russia has outlawed Amnesty International, designating it an "undesirable organisation" ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Amnesty International was launched in 1961. The group documents and reports human rights violations across the globe and campaigns for release of those it deems unjustly imprisoned.

It has released reports on Russia's war in Ukraine, accusing Moscow of crimes against humanity, and has spoke out against the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent that has swept up thousands of people in recent years.

In a statement, Russia's prosecutor general said that Amnesty International Limited's London office was a "centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects", and accused it of advocating of behalf of Ukraine.

It accused Amnesty of: "doing everything possible to intensify the military confrontation in the region. They justify the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, call for an increase in their funding, and insist on the political and economic isolation of our country."

Russian officials regularly accuse Ukraine of being dominated by ‘neo-Nazis’, an accusation seen in Ukraine, the West and other countries as baseless propaganda.

Amnesty International did not immediately comment on the move.

The move comes as Russia president Vladimir Putin is set to hold a crucial call with US counterpart Donald Trump to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire.

President Trump said his aim in the discussion was to stop the “bloodbath” that is taking place in Ukraine, and marks the latest development after several weeks of increased diplomatic activity.