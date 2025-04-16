Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Couple shot dead in mafia-style killing in Italy

Their bodies were discovered outside their home

Silvia Ognibene,Crispian Balmer
Wednesday 16 April 2025 08:55 EDT
Comments
Zhang Dayong and his partner were killed in the Italian capital of Rome
Zhang Dayong and his partner were killed in the Italian capital of Rome (Getty/iStock)

A senior figure in the Chinese underworld has been shot dead in a mafia-style execution in Rome, along with his partner.

Police suspect the execution is a spillover from a long-running tour war within Italy’s Chinese criminal networks.

Zhang Dayong, 53, also known as "Asheng", was found dead on Monday alongside his partner Gong Xiaoqing, 38.

Their bodies were discovered outside their home in the eastern Rome neighbourhood of Pigneto.

Mr Zhang worked for Naizhong Zhang, who is on trial in Florence following an investigation into accusations he coordinated illegal operations across Italy, France, Germany, and Spain, investigators said.

Mr Zhang had garnered a near-monopoly in distribution of goods across much of Europe through threats and violence against Chinese company owners, anti-mafia prosecutors said.

The couple lived in Pigneto, a gentrified neighbourhood known for its street art and performance venues
The couple lived in Pigneto, a gentrified neighbourhood known for its street art and performance venues (Mikael Korhonen/Flickr)

According to prosecutors, Mr Zhang was involved in managing underground gambling, loan-sharking and enforcement operations in the capital.

A police official said the killings may be linked to the so-called "Coat Hanger Wars", a violent struggle between Chinese criminal factions originally centred in the northern city of Prato, close to Florence, for the lucrative fashion logistics market.

