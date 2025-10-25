Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Tourist dies after fall from iconic Rome monument

CCTV showed the man losing his balance and falling into the Pantheon’s passageway, according to media reports

Athena Stavrou
Saturday 25 October 2025 13:35 EDT
Comments
Local media has reported that 69-year-old Morimasa Hibino fell from the perimeter wall of the Pantheon in the city centre.
Local media has reported that 69-year-old Morimasa Hibino fell from the perimeter wall of the Pantheon in the city centre. (Getty Images)

A Japanese tourist has died after falling from one of the most popular tourist attractions in Rome.

Local media has reported the 69-year-old fell about seven metres to the ground from the perimeter wall of the Pantheon in the city centre, at on Friday.

Newspaper la Repubblica said emergency services and firefighters arrived on the scene after a passing priest spotted him lying on the ground and alerted authorities.

The paper obtained images from the Pantheon's CCTV and cameras from a cosmetics shop overlooking where the incident took place.

It said they showed the man sitting on a parapet alone, before losing his balance and falling into the Pantheon's passageway.

It said it which showed the man sitting on a parapet alone, before losing his balance and falling face first onto the Pantheon's passageway.
It said it which showed the man sitting on a parapet alone, before losing his balance and falling face first onto the Pantheon's passageway. (Getty)

Emergency services arrived and had to force open a gate, before finding the man dead in a ditch.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the death.

Rome has seen an increase in the number of tourists visiting in recent years, especially since the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Over 22 million visited the iconic city last year.

The Pantheon is one of its main attractions. In 2019 it registered almost nine million visitors, making it the most visited Italian state museum site.

In 2023, tourists began being charged to enter the site - which was previously free to visit.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in