Huge explosion in Rome injures several people as locals flee for safety

Several people have been injured and residents have been forced to flee after an explosion at a petrol station in Rome on Friday morning.

Images from the scene show an enormous orange fireball in the sky, and videos show a huge plume of dark grey smoke billowing over buildings in Rome.

Eyewitnesses shared videos showing smoke billowing from the area with police already blocking the street, before an enormous fireball erupts.

open image in gallery Smoke rises after a petrol station explosion in Rome ( Cecilia Fabiano - LaPresse )

Eight police officers and one firefighter were reportedly injured in the explosion, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, as fire crews continue to work to put out the blaze.

Some residents told Corriere that “pieces of glass and iron were flying” in the explosion, which rocked nearby buildings.

A fire broke out at first, followed by two explosions in quick succession around 8.18am local time, according to local media. The second blast was the biggest.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has spoken to the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri about the incident, Corriere reports.

The explosion occurred near via de Gordiani 32 in the district of Prenestino, in Rome’s southeast.

There is a nursery and sports club nearby, and police are continuing to check the area for further damage.

Video shows debris scattered across a sports field, while the fence to the area has been buckled by the force of the blast.

Italy’s fire service said 10 crews were on the scene working to douse the flames.

open image in gallery Images show debris after the explosion ( Reuters )

More follows on this breaking news story...