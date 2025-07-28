Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three killed as flash floods force hundreds of evacuations in Romania

First responders found a 66-year-old man dead at the bottom of a stream in the town of Neagra

Ap Correspondent
Monday 28 July 2025 11:07 EDT
In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) first responders walk by damaged vehicles after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)
In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) first responders walk by damaged vehicles after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP) (ISU Suceava)

Severe overnight floods in eastern Romania killed three elderly people and damaged thousands of homes, with hundreds of people evacuated and four helicopters searching for stranded villagers, officials said on Monday.

Some 25 villages across nine counties were affected by heavy rain and high winds, which tore off roofs and uprooted trees, blocking traffic on some national roads, according to the emergency response agency.

It released footage showing wooden houses and cars swept away by the floodwaters, with rescue workers checking vehicles for potential victims.

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava)a car and house are damaged after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)
In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava)a car and house are damaged after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP) (ISU Suceava)

The worst hit were Neamt and Suceava counties in eastern Romania, where two rivers burst their banks, killing a 66-year-old man and forcing hundreds of people to evacuate. All access roads to the village of Brosteni in Suceava county were blocked.

First responders found the 66-year-old man dead at the bottom of a stream in the town of Neagra, according to the Department for Emergency Situations.

Authorities said that 890 people were evacuated from Neamt County.

The emergency response agency later said that two women, an 85 and an 83-year-old, were also victims of the flood. Firefighters had to use an excavator to retrieve one of the bodies from a riverbed.

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) a house is damaged after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)
In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) a house is damaged after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP) (ISU Suceava)

The Environment Ministry's water management agency said some rivers rose to record high water levels. Repair works on collapsed bridges were underway, it said

Authorities also released images showing raging muddy floodwaters strewn with battered vehicles and other debris as well as damaged homes.

