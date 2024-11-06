Bodies of migrants found off Greek island after smuggler ‘pushed them overboard’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Authorities in Greece have recovered the bodies of four people from the sea just off the resort island of Rhodes.

The coast guard said the bodies were found after a migrant smuggler allegedly forced his passengers overboard while transferring them from Turkey to Greece.

Another 25 people were found alive on land on Wednesday.

The bodies of three men and one woman were recovered near the coast on the southern tip of Rhodes early on Wednesday, the coast guard said.

The group of 25 survivors were found on land, with police originally locating an initial group of 11 people shortly after midnight, and the rest found afterwards.

Survivors told authorities they had been traveling to the Greek island from the nearby Turkish coast by speedboat when the smuggler driving the vessel forced them overboard into the water and left, the coast guard said.

A search and rescue operation in the area was called off Wednesday afternoon once authorities ascertained from survivors that there were no further people missing. The nationalities of the passengers weren’t immediately known.

A helicopter and a vessel with coast guards officers take part in a search and rescue operation after a boat carrying migrants ran into trouble off the coast of the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, Greece, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It was the latest fatal case involving migrants trying to make their way into the European Union using the sea route either from the nearby Turkish coast or across the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Greece lies on a popular route into the European Union for people fleeing war and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, with tens of thousands heading to Greek islands, usually in smuggling boats from the nearby Turkish coast, or making the longer and more treacherous journey across the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Migration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has said the government is seeking stricter EU migration policies and is considering creating detention facilities on the islands of Rhodes and Crete after the rate of arrivals by sea has more than doubled, starting last fall.

Just over 50,000 migrants were registered as having arrived in Greece by early November, with more than 43,000 of them arriving by sea, according to figures from the U.N. refugee agency.

Earlier this year wildfires swept across part of the isle of Rhodes, triggering the evacuation of thousands of tourists.