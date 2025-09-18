Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio to stand trial after alleged sexual offence
The prosecutor is seeking a prison term of two-and-a-half years for Asencio, 22, over two crimes against privacy
Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio will face trial on charges of allegedly sharing a video of sexual content without consent, a Spanish court has said.
Three former members of Real Madrid's youth team will also appear before the judge, accused of recording and sharing sexual videos of two teenaged women – one of them underage – at a Gran Canaria beach club in June 2023.
The prosecutor is seeking a prison term of two-and-a-half years for Asencio, 22, over two crimes against privacy, since he received the recording and showed it to a friend, according to judicial documents.
One of the women accuses the four players, while the other victim has left Asencio, who was a Real youth-team player at the time of the alleged incident, out of her accusation.
Asencio, who has denied the allegations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment made to Real Madrid.
Two of the other three players accused no longer play for the club.
In a statement in May, Asencio said he did not engage in behaviour that violated any women's rights to privacy and sexual freedom, and that he stood accused only of letting another person briefly watch footage.