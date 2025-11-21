Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Putin backs Trump’s controversial peace plan to end Ukraine war

Donald Trump has warned Ukraine to agree to his widely-criticised peace proposal

Gleb Stolyarov
Friday 21 November 2025 13:42 EST
US has power to make Russia serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that Moscow had received peace proposals from the United States concerning Ukraine, suggesting the plan could form the foundation for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to senior officials in televised remarks, Mr Putin stated: "I believe that it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement."

He further noted that the proposals had not yet been discussed in detail with Russia.

Mr Putin claimed that Ukraine opposed the initiative, asserting that both Kyiv and European nations failed to grasp the reality of Russia's military advancements in Ukraine. He warned that these advances would persist without a peace agreement.

Putin’s remarks come as Donald Trump has warned Ukraine to agree to his widely-criticised peace proposal by Thursday – or lose access to US intelligence and weapons.

Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation faced “one of the most difficult moments in our history” as he considers a 28 point, US-brokered plan that appears to heavily favour Russia.

The US has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Ukraine to pressure it into agreeing to the framework
Kyiv would have to cede land, agree not to join Nato, and accept limits on the size of its military – while Russia would be welcomed back into the international community.

“Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner,” Zelensky said in a bleak address to the nation, vowing he would not betray his country.

The US has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Ukraine to pressure it into agreeing to the framework, according to Reuters sources.

Trump confirmed he had given Ukraine until next Thursday – the United States Thanksgiving holiday – to agree to the deal.

“I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines,” he told Fox News Radio. “But Thursday we think is an appropriate time.”

The Kremlin has urged Ukraine to negotiate “now” or risk losing more territory, claiming that thousands of Ukrainian troops were trapped in Kharkiv amid a Russian advance in the east.

“The space for the freedom of decision-making is shrinking for him as territories are lost,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, while claiming Moscow is yet to receive anything official from the US on the actual proposition.

