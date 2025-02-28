Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have thwarted a Ukrainian plot to assassinate a prominent priest with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Two church figures have been arrested in connection with the alleged scheme, which the FSB says was orchestrated by a Ukrainian spy agency.

The intended target, 66-year-old Tikhon Shevkunov, is widely reported in Russian media as Putin’s “confessor.” While the Kremlin has confirmed a long-standing acquaintance between the two men, dating back to the late 1990s, the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear.

The Kremlin has strongly condemned the alleged assassination plot. There has been no immediate response from Kyiv regarding the accusations.

“It is clear that the Kyiv regime does not shrink from anything,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “In this case, nothing is sacred. This is once again confirmed.”

open image in gallery FILERussian President Vladimir Putin, second right, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, right, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Vyacheslav Volodin, fourth right, and Archimandrite Tikhon Shevkunov, third right, visit the exhibition "Orthodox Russia, My History, The Rurik Dynasty" at Manezh Exhibition Hall during celebration of the National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 ( Sputnik )

In 2023, Shevkunov was appointed to the senior church rank of metropolitan of Crimea, the peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

In a statement, the FSB said it had detained two men it said had been recruited by Ukrainian military intelligence on the Telegram messenger service in mid-2024. The FSB said it seized an improvised explosive device and two fake Ukrainian passports.

One of the men, Nikita Ivankovich, is a Russian cleric at a church in Moscow. The other, Denis Popovich, a Ukrainian born in the western city of Chernivtsi, worked as Shevkunov’s assistant.

The authorities released videos of both men confessing to the plot. They spoke hesitantly and it was not clear under what circumstances the confessions had been obtained.

Popovich said he had been recruited to monitor Shevkunov’s movements and threatened with the murder of his relatives unless he complied. He said he was then tasked with finding an accomplice in order to “eliminate” Shevkunov.

He said the plan was to plant a bomb in a residential building of the 14th-century Sretensky Monastery in Moscow, where Shevkunov was superior until 2018.

Ivankovich, in his confession, said the men had been supplied with a home-made bomb to carry out the attack. The video showed investigators recovering a box and fake passports from a hiding place in a wood.

Ukraine has taken responsibility for a number of assassinations in Russia since the start of the war - most recently for the killing of Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, in December.