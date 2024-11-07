Watch live: Putin delivers keynote speech at Valdai forum as UK announces 56 new Russian sanctions
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Vladimir Putin delivers a keynote speech at the Valdai forum in Sochi on Thursday (7 November), as the UK announced 56 new Russian sanctions.
The UK today announced a wave of new sanctions against Russia, including Salisbury poisoning suspect Denis Sergeev.
Suppliers supporting Russia’s military production and Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa are also being targeted, the Foreign Office said.
The 56 sanctions will target entities based in China, Turkey and Central Asia involved in the supply and production of goods including machine tools, microelectronics and components for drones.
Foreign secretary David Lammy said the sanctions “build on the UK’s mission to combat Russian malign activity globally”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments