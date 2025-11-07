Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Kremlin has moved to dismiss mounting speculation that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has fallen out of favour with President Vladimir Putin.

The rumours emerged after efforts to arrange a summit between the Russian leader and Donald Trump were reportedly put on hold last month.

Mr Lavrov, 75, a seasoned Soviet-era diplomat renowned for his robust negotiating style, has been conspicuously absent from a significant Kremlin meeting he would typically attend this week.

Furthermore, Mr Putin opted for an alternative representative at the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, a role historically filled by the foreign minister.

Adding to the intrigue, the Foreign Ministry has failed to disclose Mr Lavrov's travel plans and speaking engagements for the past two consecutive weeks.

These developments have fuelled suggestions that Mr Lavrov, who has served as foreign minister for more than two decades, may have incurred Mr Putin's displeasure following the cancellation of the proposed Budapest summit.

However, when questioned on Friday about Mr Lavrov's standing with the president, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov firmly rejected the notion.

open image in gallery Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was absent from a big Kremlin meeting this week that he would typically attend ( AP )

"I will give you a brief answer: there is nothing true in these reports," Peskov told reporters.

Asked to confirm that Lavrov would continue to work in his current role, Peskov added: "Absolutely. Lavrov is working as foreign minister, of course."

Lavrov spoke by phone to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 20 October to discuss the possible summit, days after it was announced by Trump following a phone call with Putin.

The next day, Trump said that he did not want to hold a meeting that would be "a waste of time". He later said he had cancelled the summit because it "just didn't feel right".

Trump has sought a rapprochement with Moscow and held a summit in Alaska with Putin in August. But he has backed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine with forces at their present positions, while Moscow has said it wants Kyiv to yield more territory.

open image in gallery Putin has made it clear that a rapprochement between Moscow and Washington is in Russia's national interest and important for global security ( AP )

Reuters and other media reported that Washington called off the new summit after Lavrov's ministry sent a message indicating Moscow was not prepared to yield on hardline demands over Ukraine.

Financial Times cited a source as suggesting that Lavrov's conversation with Rubio had put Washington off.

"Lavrov is clearly tired and seems to think he has better things to do than engage with the US, whatever Putin may want," the FT cited the source as saying.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested on Friday that the FT article had been published to stoke speculation that was unhelpful to Moscow and part of what she called a hybrid war against Russia.

Putin has made it clear that, aside from the Ukraine issue, he believes that a rapprochement between Moscow and Washington is in Russia's national interest and important for global security, as the two countries possess vast nuclear arsenals.