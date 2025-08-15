How Russia is preparing for conflict in Nato’s new Arctic battleground

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At its nearest point, Alaska is just 2.4 miles from Russia. In the remote Bering Sea, Little Diomede island (US) lies next to Big Diomede island (Russia).

In between them sits the International Date Line which means the American island, also known as Yesterday, is 21 hours behind its Russia neighbour, unsurprisingly dubbed Tomorrow.

This quirk of geography and history appeals to Putin, not only literally putting him ahead in the sense of time, but also ahead in politics - because that’s where he’s winning the race for control of a vast region that is opening up, thanks to climate change.

For as the Arctic increasingly melts, it is Russia and Putin that are taking advantage.

“This region is at the centre of Nato's security. This is Nato's northern flank… Russia's military presence particularly, has been growing now for years,” warned foreign secretary David Lammy on a recent trip to the High North.

open image in gallery In this handout photo taken from a footage released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on March 26, 2021, a Russian nuclear submarine breaks through the Arctic ice during military drills at an unspecified location ( Russian Defense Ministry Press Service )

“This area is hugely, strategically important as the ice caps melt. It opens up potentially new gateways. Suddenly you can do shipping in areas where you couldn't before.

“My visit is about deterring the threat from Russia, just as it is about tackling the threat of climate change.”

open image in gallery Ice is visible in the Bering Sea Jan. 22, 2020, as seen from a small plane airplane near the western Alaska coast

Russia is working hardest to dominate the Arctic because it has most to gain from the opening of these routes. The melting Arctic ice cap is an economic and military opportunity that Moscow has not missed.

Recently, it expanded its fleets with its binoculars trained on Arctic dominance. The newly built Arktika-class nuclear icebreakers, such as the Arktika and Sibir, are among the most powerful in the world.

They are capable of ploughing through ice up to 2.8 meters thick and operating all year-round.

By the end of this year, Russia plans to operate a fleet of over 20 nuclear and diesel-electric icebreakers – and will lead the world in carving through the Arctic.

In reply, the US Coastguard has three icebreakers and one on order. The UK has none.

This Russian fleet enables Moscow to lead the search for the vast mineral resources, including fossil fuels, that are locked up beneath the melting ice.

open image in gallery Newly built nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural, third of five icebreakers of Project 22220, begins its passage from the Baltiysky Shipyard to the northern city of Murmansk, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on November 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Icebreakers also allow it to control shipping routes and assert military dominance over the emerging region.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the Arctic sea ice has declined by about 40 per cent since satellite observations began in 1979, with record lows in recent years. That means new shipping routes can be opened and probably kept open – by Russia.

The Northern Sea Route (NSR), which runs along Russia’s Siberian coast from Murmansk to the Bering Strait, is at the heart of the Kremlin’s strategic push into the Arctic.

This route used to be impassable for most of the year. Satellite and climate data now reveals that the navigation season along the NSR has stretched from only 60 days a year to double that now. Year-round transit is around the corner.

The distance between Asian manufacturing hubs like China and Europe is being cut by approximately 40 per cent, saving millions of dollars in fuel and transit time. Trips from Shanghai to Hamburg via the NSR take around 15 days, compared to roughly 30 days via the Suez Canal.

That’s an economic bonus that Russia wants to own. It is likely to come into conflict with the rest of the world if Moscow insists on collecting tariffs for using an international shipping route – which it hopes to do.

Already Russia uses its ports in the High North for moving sanctioned crude oil in its “shadow fleet” which help fund Putin’s war against Ukraine.

open image in gallery Foreign Secretary David Lammy has warned of Russia’s growing military presence in the region ( PA )

Norway operates the biggest satellite observation network in the world from the Svalbard archipelago and can see Russia’s illegal oil exports leaving its northern ports.

“It's this satellite ground station that helps us see the movement of Russia's shadow fleet and ultimately helps us to thwart Putin's ability to fund his war,” Lammy said.

“The High North has always been important to the security of the whole alliance. This is one of the regions where Russia can move out and towards the west.”

The UK’s Royal Marines play a key role in Nato’s cold weather warfare and Lammy insisted that Britain is crucial in defending Nato’s northern flank with what is called the Littoral Response Group.

But the Royal Navy does not have any amphibious ships to move the commandos, and its real contribution is very light compared to the Nordic countries and the US.

This puts further strain on the whole of Nato’s operational readiness as Ukraine is the focus of so much effort.

Russia’s Northern Fleet has deployed advanced nuclear-powered submarines, including the Borei-class and Yassen-class vessels, capable of launching strategic missile strikes from under the ice.

They give Moscow a second-strike nuclear capability, which ensures its place among the superpowers.

To consolidate its position, Russia has constructed new military bases and upgraded existing ones in Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya.

These are the real inroads into the Arctic - taking advantage of the rapid rate of climate change - that means the rest of the world needs to sit up and take notice.

By holding his first face to face talks with Putin of his presidency in this remote land, Trump may have inadvertently shown the world another clear and present damage from Putin.