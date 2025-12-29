Putin amends law to officially let Russia ignore foreign criminal courts
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has issued arrest warrants for Putin
President Vladimir Putin has formally enacted changes granting Russia the unilateral right to ignore judgments issued by foreign and international courts in criminal cases.
This controversial decision comes as Ukrainian and European nations continue their concerted efforts to impose penalties on Moscow for its ongoing actions in Ukraine.
The measure appears to be a direct counter to several international initiatives aimed at prosecuting Russian officials and military officers for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, claims which the Kremlin steadfastly denies.
Ukraine and the Council of Europe human rights body signed an agreement in June forming the basis for a special tribunal, and Europe this month launched an International Claims Commission for Ukraine in an effort to ensure Kyiv is compensated for hundreds of billions of dollars in damage from Russian attacks and alleged war crimes.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has also issued arrest warrants for Putin and five other Russians, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
The Kremlin, which called the ICC move outrageous, says the allegation is false and that Moscow has only acted to remove children from a conflict zone for their own safety.
Under the changes to Russian law backed by Putin on Monday, Moscow will formally have the right under its own domestic legislation to disregard rulings in criminal cases taken by foreign courts on behalf of foreign governments without Russia's participation.
Rulings issued by international legal bodies whose authority is not based on an international agreement with Russia ora U.N. Security Council resolution can also be ignored under the changes.
