Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess Royal has made a surprise trip to Ukraine in a show of solidarity with children and families facing the horrors of the Russian invasion.

The King’s sister travelled to the war-torn country on Tuesday, where she left a teddy at a children’s memorial in a poignant tribute to youngsters killed in the conflict, saying her daughter Zara Tindall had the same bear.

As the princess stepped back after placing the traditional-looking teddy, which had a yellow and black ribbon tied in a bow around its neck, at the base of the memorial alongside the scores of other cuddly toys, she told First Lady Olena Zelenska: “That was one that my daughter had.”

open image in gallery The Princess Royal and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska leaving soft toys at a memorial for children ( PA Wire )

Ms Zelenska, who had also left a bear in tribute and looked emotional during the visit, turned to the princess and nodded solemnly at the moving gesture.

Anne, travelling at the request of the Foreign Office, made the official visit to Kyiv to highlight the traumatic experiences of children living on the front line, Buckingham Palace said.

The princess and the First Lady were paying their respects at the Children’s Memorial at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War Memorial Complex.

The site commemorates more than 650 children who have died since the start of the conflict in 2022 as a direct result of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

open image in gallery Anne hands a letter to President Zelensky during a meeting at St Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv ( PA Wire )

Images of the youngsters, together with their names and ages, are projected inside the memorial.

Anne also met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the UK’s support for Ukraine and the country’s ongoing resistance.

The president shook hands warmly with his royal visitor, telling her: “You’re very welcome”, with Anne replying: “You’re very kind. I don’t know how you have time to spare but there you go.”

The princess handed the president a sealed envelope with a red royal crest on the back – which was most likely a personal letter from the King.

open image in gallery Anne shakes hands with president Zelensky ( PA Wire )

Anne’s secret overseas mission, which was not publicised beforehand for security reasons, came just two days after a Russian aerial bombardment killed at least four people in Kyiv including a 12-year-old girl and injured at least 70 others.

The attack, which lasted more than 12 hours, was one of the heaviest in recent months.

Anne was seen in video footage arriving by train, wearing a raincoat and carrying a leather backpack on her back and another of her bags in her hand.

On her fleece jumper was a pin badge of intertwined Union and Ukrainian flags.

open image in gallery Anne holding her teddy bear tribute during her surprise trip to Ukraine ( PA Wire )

Anne also toured the landmark St Sofia’s Cathedral, which has been placed on the Unesco list of world heritage in danger.

In Kyiv, she met female police and armed forces representatives, and heard about their key role protecting women and children, asking the police officers: “It’s changed because of the situations but are there many more women as well?”

Visiting the Child Rights Protection Centre, she spoke to families and children who have been returned and reintegrated, and met some of those working to return more Ukrainian children.

The princess, a long-time patron of Save the Children, said: “They could be from across the country? Does Save the Children get involved in any of this?”

open image in gallery Anne and First Lady Olena Zelenska talking to young people in Kyiv ( PA Wire )

More than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred or deported by the Russian authorities to Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Anne also visited a rehabilitation centre, where she met Ukrainian veterans returning from the front line, including service personnel who are learning to live with injuries and conflict-related trauma.

Her trip follows that of her nephew, the Duke of Sussex, who also made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital just more than two weeks ago with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation to outline new plans to help rehabilitate the wounded.

Anne also watched a canine therapy session and spoke to veterans adjusting to civilian life with disabilities and injuries sustained in combat.

open image in gallery Anne during a visit to St Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv ( PA Wire )

Her packed whirlwind visit included a tour of the Kherson Cultural Exhibition, which pays tribute to Kherson’s history.

Kherson in southern Ukraine was occupied at the start of the conflict, before liberation by the Ukrainian forces, and serves as a symbol of Ukraine’s strength, resistance and struggle.

The exhibition has been supported by the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU), led by the UK and supported by partner countries.

The PFRU works to help liberated communities recover, engaging with them to address gaps in services

open image in gallery Anne and president Zelensky hold conversation in Kyiv ( PA Wire )

The King has met Mr Zelensky a number of times and marked the country’s independence day in August by sending a message of solidarity, expressing his admiration for the Ukrainian people’s “unbreakable courage” and calling for a “just and lasting peace”.

During Donald Trump’s recent state visit to the UK, Charles took the opportunity to stress the importance of supporting Ukraine, telling the US president in his banquet speech: “Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace.”

In April last year, Anne’s sister-in-law the Duchess of Edinburgh became the first member of the royal family to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, when Sophie met Mr Zelensky and his wife in Kyiv, and delivered a message from the King.