Prince Harry pictured with wounded soldiers in surprise visit to Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has met war victims in Ukraine in an unannounced visit to the country as part of his work with wounded veterans, a spokesperson said.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Centre, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians.

He saw some of the sophisticated services provided free of charge, including prosthetics, reconstructive surgery and psychological help.

open image in gallery Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Centre, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians ( AP )

The duke, who served 10 years in the British Army, including two tours in Afghanistan, where he flew missions as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner, has made helping injured soldiers one of his most prominent causes.

He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to offer wounded veterans the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

open image in gallery Prince Harry walks with Superhumans Centre CEO Olga Rudneva as he visits Lviv, Ukraine ( via REUTERS )

Harry was accompanied by a contingent from the Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who have been through similar rehabilitation experiences.

The visit to the area in western Ukraine that has frequently been targeted with Russian missiles was not announced until after he was out of the country.

open image in gallery ( The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Â© )

The prince was in London this week for a two-day Court of Appeal hearing to challenge the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over a decision that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK. He claims his life is at risk because of the downgrading of his security.

Harry, 40, is the second member of the royal family to visit Ukraine. His aunt, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, became the first British royal to travel to the country since Russia’s 2022 invasion when she made an unannounced visit to Kyiv last year.

open image in gallery Britain's Prince Harry shakes hands with a member of medical staff as he visits the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, Ukraine ( via REUTERS )

The royal family has consistently spoken out in support of Ukraine. The King warmly greeted president Volodymyr Zelensky at his Sandringham estate just two days after his extraordinary dressing-down by US president Donald Trump at the White House.

Harry's older brother, the Prince of Wales, met Ukrainian refugees during a two-day visit to Estonia last month.