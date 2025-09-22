Thousands of motorcyclists gather for annual Blessing of the Helmets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget the typical roar of engines accompanied by rock 'n' roll and beer drinking; in northern Portugal, an annual motorcycle gathering offers a distinctly different kind of communion.

Over the weekend, an estimated 180,000 members of Portugal’s motorcycling community gathered at the Fatima shrine for the so-called Blessing of the Helmets.

Now in its tenth year, the pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Fatima aims to bestow bikers with a sense of spiritual protection from the Virgin Mary as they ride across Portugal’s open roads.

Leather vests creaked as riders walked around the shrine dedicated to the three shepherd children who saw an apparition of the Holy Virgin.

open image in gallery A priest blesses motorcyclists' helmets during the 10th Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets ( AP )

They participated in a talk on road security and faith and attended Mass, some with their helmets lifted in order to receive the host.

But the rally’s highlight was the blessing, when priests walked through the sea of leather-clad pilgrims and sprinkled holy water on the helmets held aloft.

“We make this pilgrimage every year because we have faith that she is always watching over us,” 49-year-old Manuel Santos said.

open image in gallery Helmets lie on the ground at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima ( AP )

More than 9,900 motorcyclists were involved in accidents in 2024, according to Portugal’s national road safety authority. Most were minor incidents, but there were also 120 deaths.

“Many of these motorcyclists come to ask for God’s protection through Our Lady for their trips, but they also come to remember those who have already left, who have already died, many of them in accidents and those who are hurt, those who need help,” said Father Carlos Cabecinhas, the sanctuary's rector.

The possibility of an accident is never far from the mind of Marlene Seabra, who was wearing a black bandana and leather waistcoat adorned with biker club badges.

“Whenever I get on my motorcycle, I ask Our Lady to protect me,” Seabra said.