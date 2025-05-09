Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Vatican expert predicts a potentially challenging dynamic between the newly elected Pope Leo XIV and US President Donald Trump.

The Pope, who hails from Chicago and is the first-ever pontiff from North America, has been welcomed with goodwill messages from world leaders.

While President Trump expressed excitement and honour at an American leading the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church, the Pope's past social media activity suggests potential friction.

Posts shared on an account believed to belong to the 69-year-old Pope before his election criticised the Trump administration.

One post, shared in February, highlighted an opinion piece challenging US Vice-President JD Vance's interpretation of Christian teachings.

This difference in perspective raises questions about the potential for awkwardness in future meetings between the two leaders.

UK theologian Professor Anna Rowlands, who met Pope Leo XIV hours after his election, believes the new pontiff will navigate these complexities with a balance of diplomacy and conviction.

US President Donald Trump said the Pope's election is an exciting time for America

She anticipates the Pope will deliver his message while avoiding direct confrontation, presenting a unique challenge to the US President.

The Pope's initial address, delivered from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, emphasised themes of peace, unity, and bridge-building, offering a glimpse into his potential approach to global leadership.

Speaking from Rome, she told the PA news agency: “I think he might have this way of being quite a disarming presence. He’s gentle, he’s thoughtful. He’s almost all the opposite characteristics to Trump.

“So if you think about somebody quiet and not boisterous, someone who thinks before they speak, someone who is centred. There’s a kind of serenity about him. And he’s very unassuming.

“He’s almost exactly the opposite human characteristics to Donald Trump, and that could work in an interesting way.”

Prof Rowlands, originally from Manchester but now based in Durham, spent two years seconded to the Vatican during Francis’s papacy.

She met and shook hands with Pope Leo in the hours after his election on Thursday, describing the experience as “brief but really lovely”.

Asked further about how he might approach a meeting with Mr Trump, Prof Rowlands said: “He’s unlikely to be confrontational, I think, because of his nature, and yet I think the content of what he says will be quite challenging.

“I think he won’t want to simply judge Donald Trump. I think he will genuinely want to engage in a fruitful dialogue towards genuine human good, a just peace, security in the world, a genuine orientation towards real values – those are the kind of things he will want to enter into dialogue with the US administration on.”

King Charles sent a private message of congratulations to the new Pope, Buckingham Palace said

Posting on his Truth Social platform about the new pontiff, Mr Trump said: “What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Mr Vance, who converted to Catholicism as an adult, also congratulated the new Pope, saying he is sure “millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church”.

Mr Trump drew criticism over the weekend after sharing an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself dressed as the head of the Catholic Church on social media, before the secret conclave meeting had begun.

The new Pope celebrated mass in the Sistine Chapel on Friday, beginning his first full day in his role as the Church’s leader.

The Vatican has confirmed he will be formally installed at a mass on May 18.

Among other messages of congratulations were those from the King and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Buckingham Palace said Charles sent a private message to Pope Leo, sending his and the Queen’s most sincere good wishes for his pontificate.

The King had developed a strong bond with Pope Leo’s predecessor Pope Francis over the years, and met him in person again not long before the 88-year-old’s death last month.

Sir Keir described the election of a new Pope as a “deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally”, while the Church of England’s current most senior bishop said he looks forward to “working with” the new Pope.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “As Anglicans we give thanks for his call to Christians to be bridge-builders across the divisions of our world, and the divisions that continue to exist between churches.”