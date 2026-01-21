Pope Leo ‘considering what to do’ after being invited to join Trump’s Board of Peace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo is currently evaluating an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace,” the Vatican's top diplomatic official, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, confirmed on Wednesday.

The Pontiff, who is the first U.S. pope and has previously voiced criticism of some of Trump's policies, is weighing his options.

Cardinal Parolin told journalists, "The pope has received an invitation and we are considering what to do. I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response."

The initiative, initially conceived to address the conflict in Gaza, has since been expanded by Trump to encompass a much broader remit, aiming to resolve global conflicts.

While some nations, including Israel and Egypt, have accepted the invitation, several others have expressed caution. Diplomats have warned that the board's activities could potentially undermine the work of the United Nations.

The Vatican press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Cardinal Parolin's remarks.

The membership fee to join the Board of Peace reportedly costs $1 billion ( World Ecomomic Forum )

Pope Leo, known for his robust yet quiet diplomatic approach since his election last May, has repeatedly condemned the conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza, notably delivering a forceful sermon on Christmas Eve on the issue.

The leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics rarely participates in international boards.

The Vatican maintains an extensive diplomatic service and holds permanent observer status at the United Nations, frequently engaging in its debates.

While the board’s official charter remains undisclosed, a draft version obtained by The Associated Press indicates that substantial power would be concentrated in Mr Trump’s hands. The draft also outlines that a $1 billion contribution would secure permanent membership.

The Trump administration now seems to envision the board of peace with a far broader scope beyond Gaza.

In letters sent Friday to various world leaders inviting them to the board, Trump said it would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” suggesting it could act as a rival to the UN Security Council, the most powerful body of the global organisation created in the wake of World War Two.