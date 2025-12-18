Pope Leo condemns ‘blasphemous’ leaders who invoke religion for nationalism and war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo has condemned political leaders who invoke religious beliefs to justify conflicts or nationalist policies, branding such actions as blasphemy – a serious sin that disrespects or insults God.

The first U.S. pope, in a message released ahead of the Catholic Church's World Day of Peace on 1 January, did not name specific leaders but urged believers to resist such uses of faith.

"Unfortunately, it has become increasingly common to drag the language of faith into political battles, to bless nationalism, and to justify violence and armed struggle in the name of religion," the pontiff stated.

He added: "Believers must actively refute, above all by the witness of their lives, these forms of blasphemy that profane the holy name of God."

Leo also warned against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in warfare in the four-page message, issued annually by the leader of the 1.4 billion member Church.

Pope Leo XIV arrives for a general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. ( REUTERS )

"There is ... a growing tendency among political and military leaders to shirk responsibility, as decisions about life and death are increasingly 'delegated' to machines," he said.

"This marks an unprecedented and destructive betrayal of the legal and philosophical principles of humanism that underlie and safeguard every civilisation."

Leo, elected by the world's cardinals in May to succeed the late Pope Francis, has spoken several times in his first year about the challenges posed by AI.

He also condemned violence in the name of religion on his first overseas trip as pope, telling Christian leaders across the Middle East during a trip to Turkey last month they must "strongly reject the use of religion for justifying war, violence, or any form of fundamentalism".

In the new message, the pope also lamented a global increase in military expenditures, citing figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute that worldwide military outlays increased 9.4% in 2024, reaching a total of $2.7 trillion, or 2.5% of global GDP.

Leo warned against a "confrontational logic (that) now dominates global politics, deepening instability and unpredictability day by day".