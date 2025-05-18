Pope Leo holding inaugural mass at the Vatican in front of thousands as crowds chant ‘Viva il Papa’
Pope Leo XIV took his first ride in the popemobile on his way to Sunday’s inauguration ceremony
Pope Leo XIV will formally take up his role as leader of the global Catholic Church Sunday morning, with a Mass in St. Peter's Square that has already drawn tens of thousands of well-wishers, including dozens of world leaders and European royalty.
The pontiff took his first popemobile ride through St. Peter's Square this morning, greeting the crowds who joined presidents, patriarchs and princes for the formal installation ceremony of history's first American pope. An estimated 250,000 people are expected to turn out for the event.
The bells of St. Peter's Basilica tolled as Leo waved from the back of the open-topped truck that looped slowly through the square and then up and down the boulevard to it.
The crowd cheered "Viva il Papa" and waved plenty of Peruvian, American and Holy See flags — representing Leo's nationalities — mixed in with flags of other nations, banners and umbrellas to shield pilgrims from the springtime sun.
Security was tight as civil protection crews in neon uniforms funneled pilgrims into quadrants in the piazza while priests hurried into St. Peter's Basilica to get ready for the Mass.
Born in Chicago, the 69-year-old pontiff spent many years as a missionary in Peru and also has Peruvian citizenship. He becomes the first American pope and the first to have Peruvian citizenship. He was seen taking his first popemobile ride through St Peter's Square earlier this morning ahead of his installation as thousands of fans waved at him.
Robert Prevost, a relative unknown on the world stage who only became a cardinal two years ago, was elected pope on May 8 after a short conclave of cardinals that lasted barely 24 hours.
He replaces Pope Francis, from Argentina, who died on 21 April after leading the Church for 12 often turbulent years during which he battled with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.
US Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert who clashed with Francis over the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies, will lead a US delegation alongside secretary of state Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will also attend.
More follows on this breaking story....
