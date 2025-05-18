Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV will formally take up his role as leader of the global Catholic Church Sunday morning, with a Mass in St. Peter's Square that has already drawn tens of thousands of well-wishers, including dozens of world leaders and European royalty.

The pontiff took his first popemobile ride through St. Peter's Square this morning, greeting the crowds who joined presidents, patriarchs and princes for the formal installation ceremony of history's first American pope. An estimated 250,000 people are expected to turn out for the event.

The bells of St. Peter's Basilica tolled as Leo waved from the back of the open-topped truck that looped slowly through the square and then up and down the boulevard to it.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV greets the crowd from the popemobile before a Holy mass for the beginning of his pontificate, in St Peter's square in The Vatican ( AFP via Getty Images )

The crowd cheered "Viva il Papa" and waved plenty of Peruvian, American and Holy See flags — representing Leo's nationalities — mixed in with flags of other nations, banners and umbrellas to shield pilgrims from the springtime sun.

Security was tight as civil protection crews in neon uniforms funneled pilgrims into quadrants in the piazza while priests hurried into St. Peter's Basilica to get ready for the Mass.

Born in Chicago, the 69-year-old pontiff spent many years as a missionary in Peru and also has Peruvian citizenship. He becomes the first American pope and the first to have Peruvian citizenship. He was seen taking his first popemobile ride through St Peter's Square earlier this morning ahead of his installation as thousands of fans waved at him.

Robert Prevost, a relative unknown on the world stage who only became a cardinal two years ago, was elected pope on May 8 after a short conclave of cardinals that lasted barely 24 hours.

open image in gallery The first American Pope succeeded the late Pope Francis ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He replaces Pope Francis, from Argentina, who died on 21 April after leading the Church for 12 often turbulent years during which he battled with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.

US Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert who clashed with Francis over the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies, will lead a US delegation alongside secretary of state Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will also attend.

