Pope Leo’s trip to picturesque lake town revives centuries-old papal tradition

A long-dormant papal tradition is set for revival this Sunday as Pope Leo XIV embarks on a summer retreat to Castel Gandolfo, a move that has ignited hopes of a significant tourism boom for the picturesque lakeside town.

This decision marks a notable departure from the tenure of his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, who famously avoided such breaks.

Pope Leo, who ascended to the papacy on 8 May following Francis’s death, will spend two weeks, from 6-20 July, at the historic residence.

Nestled just an hour’s drive south of Rome, the tranquil hill town, home to approximately 8,900 residents, overlooks the serene waters of Lake Albano.

The Vatican has held ownership of a grand papal palace in the town, complete with extensive Renaissance-style gardens, since 1596.

However, the last pontiff to use the residence for a summer holiday did so 12 years ago.

Francis, known for his rejection of much of the papacy's traditional pomp and privilege, opted instead to spend his summers within his Vatican residence, foregoing any official vacation.

open image in gallery A view of Castel Gandolfo, overlooking Lake Albano ( Getty Images )

Leo’s upcoming stay has ignited optimism among Castel Gandolfo's mayor and local business owners.

They anticipate that the presence of the new leader of the Catholic Church will draw a significant influx of tourists, eager to catch a glimpse of Leo and explore the historic surroundings.

"Pope Leo has given us a wonderful gift," Stefano Carosi, the owner of a coffee shop on the town's main square, said.

"The pope has always been important here ... because he attracts people."

Mayor Alberto De Angelis said residents were excited about the visit.

"The presence of the popes in Castel Gandolfo has always meant a lot of activity, a lot of economic growth," he said.

open image in gallery Pope Benedict greets the faithful at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo ( AP )

While Leo is expected to spend most of his vacation out of the public eye, staying in a Vatican-owned building behind a gated wall, residents and tourists will have the opportunity to see him at religious celebrations on 13 and 20 July.

Dozens of popes have spent the summer months at Castel Gandolfo, where it is cooler than in Rome, which has been sweltering in an early summer heatwave with temperatures reaching more than 37C.

Francis left ‘long-lasting’ museum legacy

Francis had Castel Gandolfo's papal palace turned into a museum and opened the gardens to visitors.

Leo will not stay at the palace and the museum will remain open to the public, instead staying at another Vatican property.

Although Francis never spent the night in Castel Gandolfo, residents said his decision to open the museum has had long-lasting benefits.

open image in gallery A visitor looks at the pope's bedroom inside the papal villa in Castel Gandolfo ( AP )

Marina Rossi, owner of a mosaic studio in the town, said tourists used to come only in the summer to see the pope at one of his audiences, but now they came more frequently.

"It was more of a hit-and-run tourism, because there was the audience and then they would leave," she said.

"Now there is a steady flow of tourism throughout the whole year."

Now, with Leo coming back, said Rossi, it gave the town the chance to attract even more tourists.

"It's an important moment," she said. "I won't hide my happiness."

As for what Leo might do during his vacation, Maurizio Carosi, brother of Stefano, had a suggestion, saying he'd tell the pope: "If you want a good glass of wine, come visit with me!"