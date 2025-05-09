Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo spent the days leading up to the secretive vote in the Vatican that would make him the first American head of the Catholic Church watching the film Conclave so he knew what to expect, his brother has revealed.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, emerged on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Thursday night as the 267th pontiff, following four rounds of voting during the conclave.

The 69-year-old Chicago-born ally of the late Pope Francis was only elevated to cardinal in 2023, but his standing among the papabile had shot up in the weeks after his predecessor’s death.

John Prevost, described the moment he found out that his younger sibling had been named the new head of the Catholic Church.

“I was in this moment of disbelief that this cannot be possible because it's too far from what we thought would happen," John told NBC from his home in New Lenox, Illinois.

John Prevost, brother of new Pope Leo XIV, holds a portrait of the three Prevost brothers from 1958

When asked if Pope Leo would have watched the film Conclave for inspiration, John said he had. "So he knew how to behave. So it's that kind of stuff, because I wanted to take his mind off of it, laugh about something, because this is now an awesome responsibility," John added.

“I am almost speechless. It’s just mindblowing that my brother was elected Pope,” said Pope Leo’s other brother, Louis Prevost.

John also said that he had told his younger sibling to make sure he does the Wordle, a word game on the New York Times, before entering the conclave, during which every cardinal must give up their phone and quit communication with anyone outside the 133 voting cardinals.

Asked how he thought Pope Leo would run the Vatican, he added that he expects him to be a “second Pope Francis”.

“He's not going to be real far left and he's not going to be real far right,” he said. “Kind of right down the middle.”

Born in 1955, Pope Leo left home as a young teenager to join the St Augustine seminary. His brothers said they saw him only during the holidays after that, but have maintained close contact ever since.

Leo went on to have a long career in missionary work in South America, working for nearly 15 years in Peru until 1998. In 2015, he was appointed the bishop of Chiclayo in northwest Peru and awarded citizenship.

The new pontiff has championed the importance of on-the-ground work. In a 2023 interview with Vatican News, he said: “One must not give in to the temptation to live isolated, separated in a palace, satisfied with a certain social level or a certain level within the church. The authority we have is to serve, to accompany priests, to be pastors and teachers.”

It was this passion for the pastoral that won over the late Francis, who brought Leo to the Vatican in 2023 as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church.

The new Pope is also an expert in canon law, a system that functions like a constitution and legal system specifically for the Catholic Church, affording him appeal to the more traditional wings of the Vatican.