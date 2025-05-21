Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV is under renewed scrutiny over claims that he mishandled priest abuse cases while serving as a leader in the Catholic Church in Chicago.

On Tuesday, members of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) held a news conference, claiming Leo exhibited a “pattern of failure to properly investigate abuse claims” during his time as head of the Augustinian order in Chicago.

“It was his responsibility to follow the meager church protocols and laws put in place,” James Egan, a SNAP spokesperson, said. “Given his record, it doesn’t seem that he prioritized protecting children at all.”

Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, became the first American pope earlier this month. While he led the Augustinian order in Chicago, the Archdiocese faced numerous clergy abuse allegations. A 2023 report by the Illinois Attorney General found that more than 450 Catholic clergy in the state had abused nearly 2,000 children since 1950, with many cases occurring in the Chicago area.

SNAP argues that Prevost’s leadership did not go far enough to address the crisis with transparency. While some reforms were made, including background checks and abuse-prevention training, the group questioned how thoroughly the accused were investigated.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, is being criticized by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests for his handling of clergy abuse cases. ( Getty Images )

In response to the news conference, Rev. Anthony Pizzo, current provincial of the Augustinians of the Midwest, defended Pope Leo XIV, saying he implemented child protection protocols in 2001 and remains committed to safeguarding children and supporting victims.

SNAP also raised concerns about Prevost in a March lawsuit filed with the Vatican. The first case allegedly happened in Chicago in 2000, where Prevost allowed a priest, Rev. James Ray, accused of abusing at least 13 minors, to live near a school.

The same suit also accused him of missteps while serving as a bishop in Peru.

open image in gallery SNAP filed a formal complaint with the Vatican in March against Pope Leo XIV, citing two specific instances of alleged mishandling of clergy sexual abuse cases — one in Chicago in 2000 and another in Peru in 2022. ( Getty Images )

The Vatican has not issued a formal statement regarding these concerns, although it denied that Prevost approved housing for the accused priest.

However, Ray told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that Prevost had permitted him to stay there.

“We are not going to comment on third-party conversations that a reporter from another newspaper claims to have had with another individual, at this time,” Michael Airdo, an attorney for the Midwest Augustinians, said in a statement, per the Chicago Tribune.