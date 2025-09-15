Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tiny Chicago suburb where Pope Leo grew up celebrates his birthday

Village officials said they tried to contact the pope but did not hear back

Sophia Tareen
Monday 15 September 2025 03:33 EDT
Pope Leo XIV appears at his studio's window to bless the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for the Angelus prayer, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Leo XIV appears at his studio's window to bless the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for the Angelus prayer, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The Chicago suburb where Pope Leo XIV spent his formative years celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday with a community gathering.

Outside his modest boyhood home in Dolton, a small crowd marked the occasion with gospel music and a balloon release. Born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, some 32 kilometres away, the pontiff's milestone was honoured in his childhood village.

“It’s a good time for the community to come together,” said Village President Jason House. “It shows that great people come out of the village of Dolton.”

The village purchased the house in July in hopes of boosting tourism and claiming a piece of papal history of the first American pope. They’re also trying to drum up a positive message about the community where there’s been political turmoil in recent years, including misspending allegations surrounding a previous mayor.

Village officials said they tried to contact the pope but did not hear back.

Pope Leo XIV's childhood home is seen May 9, 2025, in Dolton, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
Pope Leo XIV's childhood home is seen May 9, 2025, in Dolton, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

When he was elected in May at age 69, he was the youngest pope since 1978, when Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope John Paul II at age 58. Leo has dual U.S. and Peruvian citizenship given his 20 years of missionary experience in Peru.

His birthday was celebrated at the Vatican during his traditional noon blessing, where he saw “Happy birthday” banners, in English, Italian and Spanish and balloons held up by those gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

In Illinois, photographs of him as a child and as pope were displayed outside the three-bedroom house in the suburb south of Chicago.

Leo’s family lived there until the mid-1990s, witnessing big demographic changes over the years. Once a town of a few thousand where most residents were white, Dolton is now a community of roughly 20,000 where most residents are Black.

Attendees prayed for the pope's health and leadership. There was an a cappella rendition of the gospel hit “Break Every Chain,” along with the Stevie Wonder version of “Happy Birthday.” Silver balloons in the shape of stars were released into the sky.

“We hope people feel welcome,” House said.

