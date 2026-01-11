Pope Leo baptises 20 babies in tradition marking end of Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV baptised 20 babies in the Sistine Chapel on Sunday, continuing an annual Vatican tradition that concludes the Christmas holiday period.

In his first baptismal ceremony as pontiff, Leo celebrated "the Lord’s gift of faith to the children," remarking that it "gives sense to the gift of life" beneath Michelangelo’s frescoed ceiling.

“When we know something is essential, we immediately seek it for those we love. Who among us, in fact, would leave a newborn without clothing or nourishment, waiting for them to choose when they grow up how to dress and what to eat?'' the pontiff said.

“Dearest ones, if food and clothing are necessary to live, faith is more than necessary, because with God, life finds salvation,’’ he said.

open image in gallery The lit Christmas tree is backdropped by the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The pontiff personally administered the sacrament of baptism to the infants, who are the children of Vatican employees working at the Holy See. The parents approached the baptismal font placed within a bronze base representing the Tree of Life with the babies’ godparents and any siblings. The ceremony took place without tears and minimal fussing.

The celebration marks the feast day that recalls Jesus’ baptism in the River Jordan and was established in 1981 by St. John Paul II. The event is depicted on the Sistine Chapel’s north wall in a fresco by Pietro Perugino.

During the ceremony, each father was given a candle representing the Christian light that “illuminates our path.”

“I wish you to continue with joy during the year that has just begun and for all of your life, certain that the Lord will always accompany your steps.’’