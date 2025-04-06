Pope Francis greets crowds in surprise public appearance at the Vatican

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis has made a surprise entrance to St Peter's Square during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick and health workers – marking his first public appearance at the Vatican since leaving hospital two weeks ago after a life-threatening bout with pneumonia.

He appeared on stage in a wheelchair and waved to the crowds before speaking.

"Hello to everybody," the pope said, speaking in a frail voice while receiving oxygen via a breathing tube under his nose.

"Happy Sunday to all of you, thank you very much,” he added.

The pope, 88, had not been seen in public since 23 March, when he appeared at his window before leaving Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The Pope appeared on stage in a wheelchair and waved to the crowds before speaking ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Once he returned to the Vatican, doctors prescribed him a further two-months of rest to fully heal. He usually offers a weekly noon-time prayer in St. Peter's Square on Sundays, but he has not been able to do this since getting ill.

Pope Francis was admitted to hospital on 14 February for an infection which developed into pneumonia - an especially serious condition for him as he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

He had two critical episodes during his treatments that were life-threatening, according to one of his doctors. Francis came so close to death at one point during his 38-day stay in hospital that his doctors considered ending treatment so he could die in peace, the head of his medical team said last month.

However, the pontiff’s condition has got better and since Friday his breathing, movement and speaking has improved, according to the Vatican. Blood tests have also shown an improvement in his lung infection.

It comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church located in the Vatican, was postponed.

Several Vatican events have been removed from the itinerary in Rome, with the remaining engagements in the Italian capital spread over two days.