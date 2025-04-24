Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of people have paid their respects to Pope Francis whose remains continue to be held in state at the Vatican. Thousands more people are still expected to visit the late pontiff as the viewing hours at St Peter’s Basilica were extended overnight to allow more mourners to see his remains.

Huge crowds could be seen in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City, as people queued for hours to see Francis in his open coffin ahead of his funeral this weekend.

Patient mourners stood waiting in line after the pontiff’s remains were transferred to St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, with the queue headed through the square to the Holy Door of the building.

Around 19,430 people had been to the basilica “to pay homage to Pope Francis”, a Vatican spokesman said on Wednesday evening, less than 12 hours after his coffin was transferred there, and where it will stay until Friday.

open image in gallery People queue to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday 23 April 2025 ( LaPresse )

While it had been expected the basilica would close at midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, it remained open throughout the night to allow more people to pay their respects.

Among those filing past the coffin, some blessing themselves with the sign of the cross or pausing briefly in prayer, were a mother and daughter who described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

Primary school teacher Marguerite O’Leary and her teenage daughter Ellen, from County Clare in Ireland, stood for more than five hours on Wednesday to be among the first members of the public to see the late pontiff’s remains inside St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

open image in gallery Marguerite O’Leary and her daughter Ellen queued for five hours (Aine Fox/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mrs O’Leary said she felt it was their “duty to represent the people of Ireland when we were lucky enough to be here” in the days following the Pope’s death aged 88 on Easter Monday, while her 14-year-old daughter described it as “amazing to be in there” and a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Meanwhile, Patrick Gavigan, based in Kildare, said it was “momentous” to be inside the basilica to witness the Pope’s remains close up after queuing with his wife Alice for almost four hours.

The retired couple, who are in Rome celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary year, said they were “so happy” to have been able to experience what they said was a historic occasion.

Security measures have been heightened around the Vatican, with Italian police conducting foot and horse patrols in the area.

Police have been managing crowd control at various points on the approach to the square, with some checking bags, as mourners mingled with the usual tourist population.

Large crowds are expected for Saturday’s funeral in St Peter’s Square, with the Prince of Wales, a future head of the Church of England, confirmed to be attending on the King’s behalf.

open image in gallery Cardinals take part in the ceremony transferring Pope Francis’s body, which will lie in state at St Peter’s Basilica for three days, at the Vatican ( AP )

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will also be there, alongside other global leaders and dignitaries including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Irish premier Micheal Martin and Irish President Michael D Higgins.

In accordance with the late pope’s wishes, Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, breaking with the tradition of papal burials in St Peter’s Basilica.

Asked about the route the pope’s remains will take from the square to his final resting place, the Vatican spokesman said he expects the Italian authorities will provide details in due course.

He added that it is likely St Mary Major will close for Saturday afternoon when the Pope’s remains arrive following the funeral, but reopen for people to take part in the rosary there on Saturday evening.