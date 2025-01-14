Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has been encouraged to buy a vast 13th-century Polish castle and turn it into his European headquarters.

The mayor of Glogowek, Piotr Bujak, posted an invitation on X for Musk to buy the castle, as well as sending letters to his companies.

There is no price tag attached and Musk is yet to respond to the offer.

Bujak said he saw media reports in Europe suggesting the US tech billionaire was looking for a sizeable location, possibly a castle in Italy, as a hub for his operations on the continent.

Glogowek castle in southwestern Poland boasts a rich history going back to the Middle Ages, briefly serving as Poland's capital in the 17th century. It has also hosted composer Ludwig van Beethoven, who wrote music there.

open image in gallery The gate and coat of arms at the Glogowek Castle ( AP )

“The castle has a very good vibe and is a perfect location for great things,” Bujak said.

The area has a long winemaking tradition.

“We do not feel worse than Tuscany. We have a perfect climate and this is the best place on Earth,” Bujak said.

Glogowek's picturesque location is within traveling distance of European capitals Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Bratislava and Warsaw. There is room for a helicopter landing pad too.

The castle requires thorough renovation and needs a private investor, but offers vast spaces for living and business purposes. It currently belongs to the town.

open image in gallery TikTok has said reports it could sell its US business to X owner Elon Musk are ‘pure fiction’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Meanwhile in China, TikTok has said reports it could sell its US business to X owner Elon Musk are “pure fiction”.

According to Bloomberg News, officials in China – the home of TikTok’s parent firm ByteDance – are weighing up a possible sale to the billionaire X owner if it can not overturn an impending US ban.

But in response to the reports, a TikTok spokesperson said: “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction.”

TikTok is facing a ban in the US from January 19 over US national security concerns about China and what it believes is its possible influence over TikTok – something the company has always denied.

ByteDance has been told to either sell TikTok’s US business or face the app being banned in the United States.