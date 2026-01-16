Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five men have been charged in Poland with taking part in a Russian-run sabotage plot to send explosive parcels that contained chemicals, massage pillows and sex toys to Britain, the U.S., Canada and other destinations.

The four Ukrainian citizens and one Russian were charged "with acting ... on behalf of the intelligence services of the Russian Federation," the National Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

They will face life sentences if convicted, prosecutors said on Friday.

The sabotage plot led to three parcels being detonated at courier depots in Britain, Germany and Poland in 2024, a person familiar with the Polish investigation told Reuters last year.

Massage pillows were packed with homemade incendiary devices made of a cocktail of chemicals including highly reactive magnesium into the parcels with the cosmetics and sex toys, the source said.

There was no immediate reaction from Russia which has regularly denied accusations of stepping up sabotage attacks in the region following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Moscow says the West is trying to stoke anti-Russian feeling.

The five were accused of committing or preparing acts of sabotage against logistics and aviation infrastructure, the prosecutors' statement read.

open image in gallery The sabotage plot led to three parcels being detonated at courier depots in Britain, Germany and Poland ( Rafael Ben-Ari - stock.adobe.com )

One, named as Vladyslav D., was planning to prepare parcels with hidden incendiary devices and explosives and forward them for shipment to Britain and Poland, the statement said.

Another, Viacheslav C., was planning "future sabotage activities" including the sending of two test packages to the U.S. and Canada, it added.

A third, Vladyslav B., was accused of receiving, securing and transporting packages between Lithuania's capital Vilnius and its central city of Kaunas, the statement said.

The prosecutors said they had presented five bills of indictment to a court which will now take over the case.

"The accused face a sentence of life imprisonment," National Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Przemyslaw Nowak said.

Last year, Lithuania separately said that detonations of parcels carried by DHL were organised and supervised by Russian citizens with ties to Russian military intelligence.

Charges were not formally presented to a sixth suspect Jaroslaw. M., a Russian citizen. Poland has been trying to extradite him from Azerbaijan, prosecutors said.